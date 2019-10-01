Court declares Thomas Cook Belgian arm bankrupt, 500 jobs at risk

(@FahadShabbir)

A Belgian commercial court in Ghent on Tuesday declared the local travel agency business of British tour operator Thomas Cook bankrupt, putting 500 jobs at risk

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A Belgian commercial court in Ghent on Tuesday declared the local travel agency business of British tour operator Thomas Cook bankrupt, putting 500 jobs at risk.

Thomas Cook Retail Belgium was the group's largest Belgian subsidiary and the fourth and final one to collapse in the wake of the parent company's failure.