UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Rulings On Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute Should Be Implemented - Medvedev

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Court Rulings on Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute Should Be Implemented - Medvedev

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that analyzing the Stockholm arbitration's rulings on the gas dispute with Ukraine was pointless, while it was necessary to implement the rulings even despite the fact that politics had played a certain role

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that analyzing the Stockholm arbitration's rulings on the gas dispute with Ukraine was pointless, while it was necessary to implement the rulings even despite the fact that politics had played a certain role.

Russia and Ukraine signed on December 20 a gas cooperation protocol, under which Gazprom and Naftogaz will then sign a deal on continuing Russian gas transit through Ukraine and settle their disputes. Gazprom will pay to the Ukrainian company $2.9 billion under the ruling of the Stockholm arbitration, the parties will withdraw claims on which no final verdict has been issued, and Ukraine will also drop its $7.4 billion anti-monopoly claims against Gazprom.

"Analyzing how this or that court ruling has been made is now pointless.

We assume that these are court rulings made by the Stockhom arbitration, which was empowered at that time. Meanwhile, it is absolutely obvious that politics has played a certain role in making these decisions, which has been fixed in the text [of the court ruling] itself. However, this is a decision of a competent court, and therefore it should be implemented," Medvedev said at a meeting with Russian deputy prime ministers.

He expressed hope that the court ruling, which can be made in the dispute about Russia's $3 billion loan for Ukraine, would be implemented as well.

Moscow filed a lawsuit against Kiev in February 2016 after Ukraine defaulted on paying off the $3 billion loan by the December 31, 2015 deadline. The loan was granted to Ukraine in late 2013 under then-president Viktor Yanukovych.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Company Stockholm Kiev February December Gas 2016 2015 Billion Court

Recent Stories

PML-N condemns arrest of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sp ..

9 minutes ago

Provincial Minister Food Samiullah Chaudhry visits ..

1 second ago

Algerian Army Chief Saleh Dies Aged 79 From Heart ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan welcomes announcement of preliminary resu ..

1 minute ago

Leclerc extends Ferrari deal until 2024

1 minute ago

Locally grown produce can support sustainability, ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.