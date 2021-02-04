UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Could Have Spread On Market In Wuhan, But Could Have Arisen Elsewhere -WHO Expert

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:10 AM

COVID-19 Could Have Spread on Market in Wuhan, But Could Have Arisen Elsewhere -WHO Expert

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) There are all the conditions for the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 to spread on the seafood market in Wuhan, China, but this does not mean that the virus originated there, expert of the World Health Organization's (WHO) team from Russia, Vladimir Dedkov, told Sputnik.

Wuhan's Huanan Market, which sold vegetables, seafood and even bushmeat, closed on January 1, 2020 when an epidemiological investigation into an outbreak of an unknown disease led to it. The first sick people worked at this market.

However, scientists still have not come to an unambiguous conclusion regarding the role it played in the spread of the virus.

"We visited the market. I'm not very familiar with the sanitary rules of China, but looking at this, extrapolating to our legislation, of course, the market is very far from perfect... It is not for sure that it happened there, there is no evidence that the virus originated there, maybe the virus appeared in another place, but hypothetically, there are all conditions for the spread of the virus there," Dedkov said.

