COVID-19 Crisis to Weigh Heavily on Oil Producers as Prices Stay Below $45 a Barrel - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The economic fallout of the new coronavirus pandemic will be especially painful for oil-producing countries, with futures markets indicating that the price per barrel will remain below $45 through 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

"Futures markets indicate that oil prices will remain below $45 a barrel through 2023, some 25 percent lower than the 2019 average price, reflecting persistently weak demand. These developments are expected to weigh heavily on oil exporters with undiversified revenues and exports particularly on high-cost producers and compound the shock from domestic infections, tighter global financial conditions, and weaker external demand. At the same time, lower oil prices will benefit oil-importing countries," the IMF said.