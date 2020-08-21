UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Demands Revisiting Planning

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:59 PM

Covid-19 demands revisiting planning

Covid19 demands revisiting the planning and initiatives that aimed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the speakers in webinar on Friday concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Covid19 demands revisiting the planning and initiatives that aimed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the speakers in webinar on Friday concluded.

According to the press release issued by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) the speakers emphasized the need for multi-stakeholder engagement to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in post Covid19 scenario.

This revisit is crucial, keeping the fact in view that the pandemic resulted into new challenges and opportunities that need to be assessed properly as a way forward to achieve the SDGs.

The Convener, Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs, Riaz Fatyana, while highlighting the overall impact of Covid19, said that education is the area that has been worst affected.

He said that special focus is required to get education sector revived.

He said that reopening of schools is being expected in mid September, depending on COVID-19 situation despite the fact that the government is mindful of the safety and health of our children.

On other hand, "we fear an increase in the number of out of school children. It is a challenge to maintain a subtle balance between the two situations" he said.

Riaz Fatyana said that it is about time to initiate learning initiatives through involving civil society organization and other stakeholders so that education continues amidst pandemic.

He also highlighted the importance of exchanges at parliamentarians' level amongst different countries so that they may share experiences of how not to compromise on SGDs progress during these troubled times.

"Regular introspection about our response to Covid19 is need of the hour," Mehnaz Akber Aziz, SDGs Task force Member and Chairperson Special Group on Child Rights, said while terming the pandemic as a huge challenge.

She added further that unfortunately, the political commitment towards the programing and financing in social sector is not very strong while our healthcare and education sectors always remained ignored.

Executive Director, SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri earlier highlighted the importance of a broader engagement with diverse stakeholders including the private sector to achieve SDGs. He said that good news is that COVID-19 has brought the policy focus back to social sector development.

However "Digital divide has emerged as a key challenge that needs to be addressed at priority basis as we cannot leave anyone behind," Dr Suleri remarked.

