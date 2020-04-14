UrduPoint.com
COVID-19; Eatables And Others Prices Moving Down In Twin Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:04 PM

The market situation in twin's cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Tuesday showed a decline over 20 to 30 percent in daily essentials including poultry, eggs, vegetable, fruits and other food items available in cheaper rates, as compare to the situation before the COVID- 19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The market situation in twin's cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Tuesday showed a decline over 20 to 30 percent in daily essentials including poultry, eggs, vegetable, fruits and other food items available in cheaper rates, as compare to the situation before the COVID- 19 pandemic.

In recent challenging situation of COVID-19, the poultry industry has showed the same issue of demand and supply in market which was the huge cause of the decline in prices of chickens and eggs in market, Central Chairman, Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), Dr Muhammad Aslam told APP.

He said the after COVID-19 pandemic, the poultry industry had suffered a lot, like other economic sectors in the country.

The Chairman, PPA said the rates of chicken and eggs were fixed on the basis of demand and supply system and that is why prices of chicken and eggs fallen down due to low level of demands.

Replying to a question, he said that the prices of supplementary food items like beef, mutton, pulses, and also reacts to the business climate in the country.

He informed that chickens and eggs prices were moving down in last two weeks and chicken sold at Rs 130-140 and eggs also sold at Rs 110 as compare to past months 10 to 20 percent decrease in retail market.

Arshad Khan, a resident of Stadium Road, Rawalpindi, said the recent decline in prices of daily use items provided huge facilities to the people to buy more healthier food items for their family in current critical situation.

He said that as compare to past month of March 2020 the price of daily essentials been declined, which was a positive sign for customers.

Saima Noureen, a teacher by profession and resident of I-9 sector Islamabad, told APP that this month's price of all daily essentials including vegetables and fruits witnessed down as compare to the past.

She expressed her hope that the government would provide all eatables and others on cheaper rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

