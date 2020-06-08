UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Effects: CNG Industry Seeks Tax Relaxation In Budget 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:32 PM

COVID-19 Effects: CNG industry seeks tax relaxation in budget 2020-21

All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Monday said the CNG industry was passing through difficult times due to economic slowdown caused by the coronvirus (COVID-19) pandemic and needed the government attention to mitigate its financial sufferings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Monday said the CNG industry was passing through difficult times due to economic slowdown caused by the coronvirus (COVID-19) pandemic and needed the government attention to mitigate its financial sufferings.

Justifying the government assistance, APCNGA Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said the CNG stations had been operating during the lockdowns to provide services to the vehicles performing emergency duties, but they could meet even their operational expenses due to low sales, and limited movement of both private and public transport, a news release said.

Unfortunately, he said the CNG sector was given no concession on account of gas and electricity utility bills, adding significant decrease in petroleum prices also affected the CNG sales.

Paracha said the association had been holding talks with different departments and ministries, but failed to get any relief so far.

In its budget 2020-21 proposals given to the government, he said, the association had requested to bring down income tax on 'local gas cost' from 4 percent to 2 percent, reduce general sales tax from 17 percent to 10 percent, decrease customs duty on CNG kits & cylinders and abolish 5 percent duty on import of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas.

He hoped that the government would sympathetically consider the association's proposals and help in revival of CNG sector. He said the CNG was a cost-effective and environment-friendly fuel as compared to other petroleum products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan CNG Electricity Import Budget Vehicles Gas All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, New Zealand discuss defence relations

5 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs0.20 value against rupee

6 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram once again asks people to stay at h ..

18 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 1,037 new COVID-19 recoveries

50 minutes ago

Two NYU Abu Dhabi graduates awarded Yenching Schol ..

50 minutes ago

Diesel Spill in Norilsk Will Not Affect Russia's P ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.