COVID-19: FBR Exempts Import Duties On Medical Equipment, Machinery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 12:30 AM

COVID-19: FBR exempts import duties on medical equipment, machinery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday announced to exempt import of medical equipment and machinery necessary to diagnose and treat the pandemic noval coronavirus (Covid-19) from whole of sales tax, income tax, custom duties and regulatory duties for a period of three months.

In this regard the FBR issued three Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) under which as many as 61 medical items have been exempted from sales tax, income tax, regulatory duties and custom duties.

Some of the important items that have been exempted from the import duties include PCR chambers, PCT kits for suspect diagnosis, Dr oligo synthesizer, refrigerator/freezer, biohazard bags (18 liters), ICU motorized patient bed with side cabinet, ultrasound machines, ECG machines, surgical masks, and oxygen recovery kit.

According to the SROs, the period of three months could be extended by the Board for another three months on recommendation of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination if adverse circumstances related to Covid-19 pandemic prevail.

