UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Fight Should Not Result In Cessation Of Int'l Trade, Investment - EAEU

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:15 PM

COVID-19 Fight Should Not Result in Cessation of Int'l Trade, Investment - EAEU

The fight against the coronavirus pandemic should not result in cessation of international trade and investment, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders said on Tuesday, confirming commitment to maintain the current level of cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The fight against the coronavirus pandemic should not result in cessation of international trade and investment, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders said on Tuesday, confirming commitment to maintain the current level of cooperation.

"We are firmly convinced that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should not result in a disruption of the developed cooperation ties, and cessation of international trade and investment activities," the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council members said in a joint statement after their meeting, held in the video conference format.

"We confirm readiness to continue consolidated effort toward removing the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining the achieved level of integration cooperation and further economic development of the EAEU member states, ensuring social and macroeconomic stability in our countries, and supporting business and investment activities," the statement read on.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lavrov Warns Against Politicizing COVID-19 Respons ..

53 seconds ago

TMA continues efforts against corona pandemic

54 seconds ago

Turkey sees opportunity in virus crisis to bolster ..

56 seconds ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

57 seconds ago

NATO Defense Chiefs to Focus on Coronavirus Respon ..

3 minutes ago

US Flies Spy Jet Over Korean Peninsula After Pyong ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.