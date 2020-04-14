The fight against the coronavirus pandemic should not result in cessation of international trade and investment, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders said on Tuesday, confirming commitment to maintain the current level of cooperation

"We are firmly convinced that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should not result in a disruption of the developed cooperation ties, and cessation of international trade and investment activities," the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council members said in a joint statement after their meeting, held in the video conference format.

"We confirm readiness to continue consolidated effort toward removing the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining the achieved level of integration cooperation and further economic development of the EAEU member states, ensuring social and macroeconomic stability in our countries, and supporting business and investment activities," the statement read on.