UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Lockdown To Cost French State-Owned Railway Company SNCF $3.2Bln - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 03:32 PM

COVID-19 Lockdown to Cost French State-Owned Railway Company SNCF $3.2Bln - Reports

The coronavirus-related lockdown measures that have been in place in France since March 17 will cost the state-owned railway company SNCF 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion), media reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The coronavirus-related lockdown measures that have been in place in France since March 17 will cost the state-owned railway company SNCF 3 billion Euros ($3.2 billion), media reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the Echos newspaper, as a result of a strike against the pension reform in France that began in early December 2019 the company has already lost around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion).

In March, SNCF's financial losses amounted to 700 million euros ($760 million), while in April, the company lost 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) due to the quarantine measures, the publication said.

The company's management has already started discussing the consequences of this crisis with the government. The current situation requires government refunding for SNCF, the publication notes.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France is nearing 130,000, while the number of fatalities exceeded 24,300.

French Finance Minister Bruno La Maire said in mid-April that the French economy is expected to shrink by eight percent in 2020 as a result of the two-month coronavirus lockdown that is due to be gradually lifted starting on May 11.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France Company March April May December 2019 2020 Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Switzerland Not Seeking to Move Ice Hockey World C ..

3 minutes ago

Government College University (GCU) starts online ..

4 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 151,8 ..

4 minutes ago

Central Complaint Centre fully functional for reso ..

4 minutes ago

TECNO is positioning their message during Covid 19 ..

16 minutes ago

Iraq Experiencing Difficulties Implementing Oil Ou ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.