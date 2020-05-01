COVID-19 Lockdown to Cost French State-Owned Railway Company SNCF $3.2Bln - Reports

The coronavirus-related lockdown measures that have been in place in France since March 17 will cost the state-owned railway company SNCF 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion), media reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The coronavirus-related lockdown measures that have been in place in France since March 17 will cost the state-owned railway company SNCF 3 billion Euros ($3.2 billion), media reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the Echos newspaper, as a result of a strike against the pension reform in France that began in early December 2019 the company has already lost around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion).

In March, SNCF's financial losses amounted to 700 million euros ($760 million), while in April, the company lost 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) due to the quarantine measures, the publication said.

The company's management has already started discussing the consequences of this crisis with the government. The current situation requires government refunding for SNCF, the publication notes.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France is nearing 130,000, while the number of fatalities exceeded 24,300.

French Finance Minister Bruno La Maire said in mid-April that the French economy is expected to shrink by eight percent in 2020 as a result of the two-month coronavirus lockdown that is due to be gradually lifted starting on May 11.