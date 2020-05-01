UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: LPG Industry Demands Bailout Package In Economic Slowdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:08 PM

COVID-19: LPG industry demands bailout package in economic slowdown

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association Pakistan (LPGIAP) on Friday demanded a bailout package from the government in economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) evolving situation across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association Pakistan (LPGIAP) on Friday demanded a bailout package from the government in economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) evolving situation across the country.

"The LPG industry is suffering a loss of around Rs 500 million on monthly basis after the Federal and provincial governments ordered lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. Our 70 percent business has come to a halt," LPGIA Chairman Irfan Khokhar said while talking to APP.

He said 70 percent of LPG's total supplies were being used in auto sector, industries, hotels and restaurants, tandoors and marriage halls, which were now facing shutdown as preventive measures to contain the spread of virus.

He said almost 300 LPG marketing companies were operating in the country and providing jobs to more or less 200,000 people, adding it was difficult for them to pay salaries to their employees and bearing other running expenses for months without having any business.

Citing the hardships being faced by the LPG industry in the wake of coronavirus, he requested the government to waive of levy tax, advance tax and general sales tax at least for a period of one year to mitigate their financial sufferings.

Terming the LPG 'fuel of poor,' Khokhar urged the government to devise an effective strategy to control the commodity price as domestic consumers, especially in remote areas, had started losing their purchasing power due to the prevailing economic situation in the country.

With the increase in LPG price, he feared that the country could miss achieving the goal of clean and green Pakistan because in hilly and far-flung areas, people would have no option but to cut trees for meeting their fuel needs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Business Poor Marriage Price Gas From Government Industry Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to Riskhi Kapoor

20 minutes ago

Amazon Allows Employees to Work From Home Until Oc ..

3 minutes ago

Number of Japanese Infected With COVID-19 May Be H ..

3 minutes ago

Dist govt decides implementation on SOPs for mosqu ..

3 minutes ago

Cattle fairs restored in Dir Lower

3 minutes ago

Fine Rs 68000 imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.