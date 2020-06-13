UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Not An Excuse, Virtually Inflicts Heavy Loss To Economy: Hafeez Shaikh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:56 PM

COVID-19 not an excuse, virtually inflicts heavy loss to economy: Hafeez Shaikh

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Saturday said the coronavirus pandemic was not an excuse as it had brought difficult times for the country by virtually inflicting a loss of around Rs 3,000 billion to the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Saturday said the coronavirus pandemic was not an excuse as it had brought difficult times for the country by virtually inflicting a loss of around Rs 3,000 billion to the national economy.

Exact loss to the economy could not be estimated as it could not be predicted how long the pandemic would continue and what would be its intensity, the advisor said while addressing here the post-budget press conference.

Hafeez Shaikh said the COVID-19 pandemic had hit the economy hard causing Rs 3,000 billion loss, with considerable reduction in the revenue collection against the actual target.

He said the government had revised the tax collection target to Rs 4,700, however, it would hardly collect Rs 3,900 billion by the end of ongoing fiscal year, which meant that there would be a loss of over Rs 700 billion on that account.

He said Pakistan was not the only country that was hit by the coronavirus, rather it had engulfed the whole world affecting the health and economic sectors.

The advisor said the industry, markets, transport and other business institutions, that keep the economic cycle running, had been closed, causing another problem of unemployment.

Despite financial constraints, he said, the government tried its best to help the people in the trying times and announced a Stimilus Package of Rs 1,200 billion, besides procuring wheat of Rs 280 billion to provide liquidity to the farmers.

The advisor said the economic stability was witnessed during the first 9 months of current financial year, but the situation worsened in the post-COVID period when the pandemic badly inflicted losses to the economy.

He said the most important responsibility for the government in the next fiscal year would be to fulfill its international commitments and pay back loans of Rs 2,900 billion. The loans of about Rs 5,000 had already been paid during the last year, he added.

He said the loan amount paid back was sufficient to launch more than 20 programmes like Ehsaas to help the poor.

Hafeez Shaikh said the government was tying its best to reduce expenditures and it had to take take tough decisions to achieve the objective.

/More/ 867

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Prime Minister World Business Poor Market Government Wheat Industry Best Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Coronavirus

12 seconds ago

Hafeez Sheikh says Budget 2020-21 focuses to cope ..

22 minutes ago

Masood condemns unprovoked Indian shelling along L ..

26 minutes ago

Five maund unwholesome meat seized

1 minute ago

WAPDA House to remain closed till June 21

1 minute ago

Parts of Beijing locked down due to fresh virus cl ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.