COVID-19 Outbreak Having Serious Financial Impact On All Economic Sectors, Citizens- Putin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:18 PM

COVID-19 Outbreak Having Serious Financial Impact on All Economic Sectors, Citizens- Putin

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a serious impact on all sectors of the Russian economy and has led to many citizens experiencing a fall in their income, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The COVID-19 outbreak has had a serious impact on all sectors of the Russian economy and has led to many citizens experiencing a fall in their income, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"The epidemic and the restrictions caused by it has hit our economy and social sphere and harmed the welfare of millions of our citizens. Many have seen their incomes fall, and unforeseen expenses and debts continue to grow. This applies to workers employed in various industries and individuals that run their own businesses," the president said at a government meeting.

