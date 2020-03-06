COVID-19 outbreak to have significant economic impact on developing Asian economies : ADB

The ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies through numerous channels, including sharp declines in domestic demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade and production linkages, supply disruptions, and health effects, according to a new analysis by the Asian Development Bank (ADB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):The ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies through numerous channels, including sharp declines in domestic demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade and production linkages, supply disruptions, and health effects, according to a new analysis by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The magnitude of the economic losses will depend on how the outbreak evolves, which remains highly uncertain.

The range of scenarios explored in the analysis suggests a global impact in the range of $77 billion to $347 billion, or 0.1% to 0.4% of global gross domestic product (GDP).

In a moderate scenario, where precautionary behaviors and restrictions such as travel bans start easing 3 months after the outbreak intensified and restrictions were imposed in late January, global losses could reach $156 billion, or 0.

2% of global GDP.

The People's Republic of China (PRC) would account for $103 billion of those losses�or 0.8% of its GDP. The rest of developing Asia would lose $22 billion, or 0.2% of its GDP.

"There are many uncertainties about COVID-19, including its economic impact," said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada.

"This requires the use of multiple scenarios to provide a clearer picture of potential losses. We hopethis analysis can support governments as they prepare clear and decisive responses to mitigate thehuman and economic impacts of this outbreak," Sawada added.