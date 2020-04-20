UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pandemic Caused Unprecedented Damage To Chinese Economy - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:39 AM

COVID-19 Pandemic Caused Unprecedented Damage to Chinese Economy - Authorities

The coronavirus disease pandemic has been an unprecedented blow to China's economic development, but the government is confident that it would overcome the difficulties, Yan Pengcheng, an official with the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission, said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The coronavirus disease pandemic has been an unprecedented blow to China's economic development, but the government is confident that it would overcome the difficulties, Yan Pengcheng, an official with the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission, said on Monday.

The Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said last week that the country's GDP fell by 6.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first recorded GDP decrease in China since 1992, when Beijing started to publish official statistics.

"The first quarter of this year was extremely unusual, the new coronavirus epidemic is the most acute crisis since the World War II, which has become an unprecedented blow for China's economic development, and all major macroeconomic indicators have significantly decreased," Yan said at a press conference.

The official added that the economic situation in the first quarter of 2020 could not be seen as a reflection of basic economic realities of China, as the pandemic disrupted normal economic activity in many countries. Yan added that the pandemic represented an unprecedented challenge for the national economy, but expressed confidence in Beijing abilities to curb the negative impact of the outbreak.

According to the Chinese National Health Commission, the country now has 82,747 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll is 4,632; over 77,000 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospitals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Beijing 2020 World War All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

6.4 magnitude quake strikes off Japan coast

14 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 62 COVID-19 recoveries

15 minutes ago

7% Pakistanis report either knowing someone who at ..

18 minutes ago

G20 health ministers coordinate efforts to combat ..

30 minutes ago

UK Diaspora launches 'Justice for Kashmir' Campaig ..

33 minutes ago

OIC Holdsan Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.