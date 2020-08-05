Covid-19 pandemic halts economic activities in world: Javed Marwat

Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Javed Khan Marwat Wednesday has said that due to Covid-19 economic activities have been halted in the world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Javed Khan Marwat Wednesday has said that due to Covid-19 economic activities have been halted in the world.

However, he said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the situation would be overcome with the joint efforts of the provincial government, trade bodies and business community.

He expressed these views while addressing a gold medals distribution ceremony organized at the Regional Office of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to acknowledge the services of the former vice presidents and sitting executive and general body members of the apex trade body here Wednesday.

Those who attended the ceremony were also included Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC). Javed Iqbal Khattak, Fazal Elahi, Shahid-ur-Rehman, Zubair Ali, Zafar Jalil, Atif Ikram Sheikh, Mohammad Adnan Jalil, Haji Sultan Mohammad Mohmand, Mohammad Riaz Khattak, Rashid Ahmad Paracha, Malik Jalil Ahmad Awan, Haji Nasim-ur-Rehman and Mohammad Shoaib Khan.

The Secretary Industries told the participants that a new feeder has been installed at Kalabat Industrial Estate to resolve the issue of power load shedding while the resolution of the problems of Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Hattar and other industrial estates is also their mission.

He expressed his resolve for the resolution of all problems of industrial estates including energy crisis. He urged upon the business community to play their due role in the promotion of investment and bring improvement in the quality of products to compete in the open market.

The Secretary Industries said that only incentives cannot usher industrial development, saying that the achievement of the goal is required mutual cooperation between the business community and government. He pledged provision of facilities in all industrial estates to give relief to the business community.

Speaking on the occasion, vice president SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Ghulam Ali, vice president FPCCI, Qaiser Khan Daudzai. Former vice president, Haji Iftikhar Ahmad and FPCCI Coordinator for KP, Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that the creation of employment opportunities in the country is impossible without the promotion of trade and industrial activities. They said that unemployment could be abolished only with provision of facilities to industrial and commercial activities.

The industrial development, they said would earn foreign exchange and usher progress and development in the country.

They said that the decision of the distribution of gold medals in KP businessmen was taken by the FPCCI president, Mian Anjum Nisar to acknowledge the unprecedented services of the business community of the province. They congratulated all winners of the gold medals.

They also lauded the efforts of FPCCI chief Mian Anjum Nisar in bringing down the discount rate in the country from 14% to 7% and expressed the hope that his efforts will result in further cut in it.