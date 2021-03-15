UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pandemic To Increase Market Power Of Large Companies, Limit Competition - IMF

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

COVID-19 Pandemic to Increase Market Power of Large Companies, Limit Competition - IMF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) As the COVID-19 pandemic is driving small and medium-sized businesses into bankruptcy, their market share is likely to be entrenched by the large companies, increasing the corporate market power and narrowing competition, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

"Firm-level analysis using Orbis data, which includes listed and private firms, suggests that the pandemic-driven wave of bankruptcies will lead to increases in industry concentration and market power," the IMF said in a report on corporate market power and related policy issues.

The share of the top four firms in the total sales of the top 20 companies within a narrowly defined sector may rise by 4 percent - to 60 percent - as a result of the pandemic "if the sales of bankrupt firms were to be reassigned to leading firms within their sector," the organization underlined.

"The pandemic-driven shift to online activities is also benefiting the large technology companies, which could further strengthen market concentration in their industries," the IMF noted.

In light of this, the regulatory authorities should be especially vigilant in merger control as such decisions might be harmful in the future, according to the organization.

The global economy has suffered from unprecedented pressure last year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 and contracted by some 3.5 percent, the IMF said in January. Hospitality sector, the passenger airlines and the oil and gas sector were hit the most in light of the lockdown measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Technology Oil Lead January May Gas Market From Industry Share Top

Recent Stories

DP World JV completes first 10,000 container moves ..

2 minutes ago

No fee increase at Dubai schools for 2021-22 acade ..

17 minutes ago

CBUAE’s Targeted Economic Support Scheme marks o ..

47 minutes ago

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed Al Hashemi of Majid Al Futtaim named World ..

1 hour ago

DMCC welcomes ‘The Place Business Centre’ to i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.