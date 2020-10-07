UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pandemic To Push 150Mln People Into Extreme Poverty By 2021 - World Bank

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:52 PM

COVID-19 Pandemic to Push 150Mln People Into Extreme Poverty by 2021 - World Bank

More than 150 million people may fall into extreme poverty throughout the world by 2021 as a result of the economic contraction caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) More than 150 million people may fall into extreme poverty throughout the world by 2021 as a result of the economic contraction caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank said in a report on Wednesday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to push an additional 88 million to 115 million people into extreme poverty this year, with the total rising to as many as 150 million by 2021, depending on the severity of the economic contraction," the report said.

The World Bank pointed out in the report that about 82 percent of the so-called "new poor" will be in the middle-income countries that already have high poverty rates.

Extreme poverty is defined as living on less than $1.9 per day and it may affect about 9.1 percent to 9.4 percent of the population.

The World Bank noted that absent the pandemic, the extreme poverty rate was expected to be less than 8 percent.

"The pandemic and global recession may cause over 1.4 percent of the world's population to fall into extreme poverty," World Bank President David Malpass said.

Malpass urged countries to prepare for a different post-COVID-19 economy by allowing capital, labor, skills and innovation to move to new businesses and sectors.

"World Bank Group support... will help developing countries resume growth and respond to the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 as they work toward a sustainable and inclusive recovery," Malpass said.

The World Bank called on countries to cooperate with each other to ensure the results of the continuing efforts to reduce poverty levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World World Bank Poor David May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rs. 3055.28 million costed implementation plan app ..

15 minutes ago

IGP for utilizing all resources for security of pr ..

16 minutes ago

UN Welcomes Libyan Parties' Agreements Reached on ..

16 minutes ago

Eli Lilly applies for emergency approval for Covid ..

16 minutes ago

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

16 minutes ago

Olympic chief 'very concerned' by reports of athle ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.