COVID-19 Restrictions Continue to Affect Oil Demand - OPEC+ Draft Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Restrictions introduced in connection with COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect oil demand, and the winter months cause particular uncertainty, according to the draft communique following the OPEC+ meeting seen by Sputnik.

"It noted that renewed lockdowns, due to more stringent COVID-19 containment measures, continue to impact the global economy and oil demand recovery, with prevailing uncertainties over the winter months. Global oil demand is expected to contract by 9.8 million barrels a day (mb/d) in 2020, before rebounding by 5.9 mb/d in 2021," the document says.