UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Restrictions Continue To Affect Oil Demand - OPEC+ Draft Communique

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:40 PM

COVID-19 Restrictions Continue to Affect Oil Demand - OPEC+ Draft Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Restrictions introduced in connection with COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect oil demand, and the winter months cause particular uncertainty, according to the draft communique following the OPEC+ meeting seen by Sputnik.

"It noted that renewed lockdowns, due to more stringent COVID-19 containment measures, continue to impact the global economy and oil demand recovery, with prevailing uncertainties over the winter months. Global oil demand is expected to contract by 9.8 million barrels a day (mb/d) in 2020, before rebounding by 5.9 mb/d in 2021," the document says.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

Govt taking practical steps to overcome environmen ..

5 minutes ago

SBCA recommends cancellation of Palm Royal Residen ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 62 no ..

5 minutes ago

Japanese envoy welcomes Afghan govt,Taliban agreem ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.