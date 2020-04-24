Covid-19 shrinks commercial car market 23.2% in Q1:EU

The EU commercial vehicle market this January-March saw a sharp drop of 23.2% on a yearly basis due to the coronavirus pandemic, a trade group said Friday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The EU commercial vehicle market this January-March saw a sharp drop of 23.2% on a yearly basis due to the coronavirus pandemic, a trade group said Friday.

"In the first quarter of 2020, the EU commercial vehicle market contracted by 23.2% to 413,327 units as a direct consequence of March's substantial slowdown," the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) announced.

It added: "In March 2020, demand for new commercial vehicles fell by 47.3% across the EU, as measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus led to the closure of dealerships.

" While all EU markets saw declines in the first quarter, four major markets saw double-digit declines: Spain (-31.7%), France (-26.9%), Italy (-26.6%), and Germany (-14.4%).

Demand for vans, heavy trucks, medium/heavy commercial vehicles, and buses/coaches dropped 23.1%, 26.9%, 24.8% and 10.3%, respectively.

Last year, the number of new commercial vehicle registrations in the 27-member bloc totaled 2.55 million.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with Europe and the U.S. the worst-hit regions.