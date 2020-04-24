UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Shrinks Commercial Car Market 23.2% In Q1:EU

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:41 PM

Covid-19 shrinks commercial car market 23.2% in Q1:EU

The EU commercial vehicle market this January-March saw a sharp drop of 23.2% on a yearly basis due to the coronavirus pandemic, a trade group said Friday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The EU commercial vehicle market this January-March saw a sharp drop of 23.2% on a yearly basis due to the coronavirus pandemic, a trade group said Friday.

"In the first quarter of 2020, the EU commercial vehicle market contracted by 23.2% to 413,327 units as a direct consequence of March's substantial slowdown," the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) announced.

It added: "In March 2020, demand for new commercial vehicles fell by 47.3% across the EU, as measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus led to the closure of dealerships.

" While all EU markets saw declines in the first quarter, four major markets saw double-digit declines: Spain (-31.7%), France (-26.9%), Italy (-26.6%), and Germany (-14.4%).

Demand for vans, heavy trucks, medium/heavy commercial vehicles, and buses/coaches dropped 23.1%, 26.9%, 24.8% and 10.3%, respectively.

Last year, the number of new commercial vehicle registrations in the 27-member bloc totaled 2.55 million.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with Europe and the U.S. the worst-hit regions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe China France Vehicles Vehicle Germany Wuhan Spain Italy March December 2020 Market All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy to ease virus lockdown over four weeks: repo ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) fears ..

2 minutes ago

UK submariners in hot water over lockdown party

2 minutes ago

China sees booming internet traffic in epidemic pe ..

2 minutes ago

Nurse murdered in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Talks With Russian Security Council ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.