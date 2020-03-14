MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has a stronger effect on Russia' economy than a drop in oil prices, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday, adding that the government is developing a package of measures to counter this impact.

"The spread of the coronavirus, of course, affects the economy much more, because it concerns a number of industries - transportation, tourism, trade. And this affects the dynamics of economic development much more strongly.

The Russian government is now reviewing and developing a set of proposals to neutralize the effects of this negative factor," Siluanov said at the upper house of the Russian parliament.

The minister also said that the Russian budget is protected from decreasing oil prices.

In addition, Siluanov said that measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus disease would be funded from the Russian government's reserve fund if necessary.