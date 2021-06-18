UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccine Procurement Top Priority Of Govt: Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:36 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday said that providing safety to our citizens through the timely procurement of vaccine is foremost priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday said that providing safety to our citizens through the timely procurement of vaccine is foremost priority of the government.

While chairing the meeting, he directed Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to start the process of availing the credit lines with our development partners for ensuring timely payments to the vendors as no compromise would be made on the health of the Pakistanis, said a press release.

The minister also directed Finance Division to ensure timely disbursement of funds as per supplies schedules.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, as Chairman NCOC, briefed the meeting that the NCOC forum reviews the situation on weekly basis and makes all possible efforts in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders that the vaccine supply chain is not disrupted.

He said that almost every country is securing its supplies in advance which would build a pressure to make immediate payments.

The Finance Minister was also briefed by EAD on the availability of credit lines with our development partners for vaccine procurement.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Omar Ayub Khan along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan to review the COVID-19 Vaccine availability situation in the country.

