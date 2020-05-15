UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Will Put Considerable Strain On Canadian Household Finances - Central Bank

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:08 AM

COVID-19 Will Put Considerable Strain on Canadian Household Finances - Central Bank

The novel coronavirus pandemic will further strain Canadian household finances, the country's central bank said in a report on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The novel coronavirus pandemic will further strain Canadian household finances, the country's central bank said in a report on Thursday.

"Reduced liquidity in the housing market could add pressure to household finances since households may find it increasingly difficult to sell their homes," the Bank of Canada said in its 2020 financial system review. "Despite the deferrals and added borrowing, some households are likely to fall behind on their loan payments."

The report adds that the share of households with debt payments accounting for more than 40 percent of their income - a household vulnerability benchmark - is likely to rise. According to reports in March, Canadian household debt totals more than $1.7 trillion.

Canada's central bank also is concerned about rising levels of insolvency, as the country begins to emerge from the COVID-19-induced economic devastation.

The bank does, however, note the resiliency of Canada's financial system, especially the country's six largest banks, and says that the policies implemented at the onset of the pandemic mitigated some of the shock to the system.

The pandemic has had a profound effect on the Canadian economy with nearly a quarter of the labor force employed in February having had their income streams substantially affected and unemployment rate rising to 13 percent, according to the federal statistics agency.

A report from Canada's Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) signaled that the country faces the largest real GDP decline in recorded history of 12 percent in 2020 and in recent days PBO Yves Giroux said that it is possible that Canadian federal debt could surpass $710 billion ($1 trillion CAD) this fiscal year during a parliamentary finance committee meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Canada Budget Bank Canada Dollars February March May 2020 Market From Share Billion Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

26 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

41 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

1 hour ago

Country cannot achieve milestone without technolog ..

11 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab lays foundation stone of var ..

11 minutes ago

Hurriyat forum grieved over cold-blooded murder of ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.