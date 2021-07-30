Covid 'pingdemic' hits UK carmakers

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Production across Britain's automotive sector has fallen dramatically due to staff shortages, as workers self-isolate under government Covid-19 tracing rules, an industry body said on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said up to 30 percent of workers in some companies were being forced to stay at home because they were "pinged" by the Covid app.

The state-run National Health Service said record numbers were contacted by the app in the week to July 21, identifying them as having been in close contact with someone who has later tested positive.

Businesses across the country have said the situation is causing staff shortages and hitting trade, even as most legal restrictions were lifted in England since July 19.