UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid 'pingdemic' Hits UK Carmakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Covid 'pingdemic' hits UK carmakers

Production across Britain's automotive sector has fallen dramatically due to staff shortages, as workers self-isolate under government Covid-19 tracing rules, an industry body said on Thursday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Production across Britain's automotive sector has fallen dramatically due to staff shortages, as workers self-isolate under government Covid-19 tracing rules, an industry body said on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said up to 30 percent of workers in some companies were being forced to stay at home because they were "pinged" by the Covid app.

The state-run National Health Service said record numbers were contacted by the app in the week to July 21, identifying them as having been in close contact with someone who has later tested positive.

Businesses across the country have said the situation is causing staff shortages and hitting trade, even as most legal restrictions were lifted in England since July 19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

July Government Industry

Recent Stories

Effective tax system important to ensure ease of d ..

23 seconds ago

Eighteen People Injured in Tourist Bus Accident in ..

25 seconds ago

Coronavirus claims 9 more lives in KP

26 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

30 seconds ago

Hillsborough stadium tragedy claims 97th victim

4 minutes ago

Indian Charge d'Affaires summoned on 'false, unten ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.