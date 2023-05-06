CPAC project to bring socio-economic development in Pakistan: PCJCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki said on Friday that China-Pakistan Agricultural Corridor (CPAC) project would bring socio-economic development for farmers in Pakistan and pave the way for a new era of collaboration between the two all-weather strategic partners.

During a think-tank session held here at PCJCCI Secretariat, he added that CPAC was a project of highly significance and would serve as a model for other countries in the region to emulate and reinforce the belief that cooperation and partnership could lead to significant achievements and benefits for all.

China pledged to open up its markets for Pakistani agriculture products like rice, fish, facilitate Pakistan in the marketing of its Halal food products, also to provide modern agricultural technologies.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that the agriculture, in the South Asian countries, was struggling with low productivity, supply shortfalls, low returns to farmers, lack of advanced technology and trained professionals and thus threatening food security in the region.

Addressing these issues, he added, would have a significant impact on people's lives, particularly in Pakistan, as it is an agro-economic country with immense potential for crop production and research in agricultural sciences.

He said, "We are actively pursuing research on plant biotechnology, environmental sciences, agri-technology and agribusiness with emphasis on precision agriculture, multi-spectral sensing of crop fields, 3D printing and scanning applications, early detection of pathogens and effective plant disease management."PCJCCI Vice President Hamza Khalid said, "We have signed memorandum of understanding with various Chinese companies to boost agriculture productivity in Pakistan." He added that such collaborations would enable to share resources, expertise and knowledge between China and Pakistan, and work together towards common goals of improving and promoting sustainable methodologies in agriculture sector.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, said that they were planning to design joint application for projects in the field of agricultural sciences to work together for the social and economic development of the two countries.