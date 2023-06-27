CPC Director highlights consumer rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Consumer Protection Council (CPC) Lahore's Director Mahmood Ahmad Bhatti on Tuesday highlighted the council's role in safeguarding consumer rights and announced several initiatives aimed at strengthening consumer protection measures.

While talking to the LCCI President Kashif Anwar here, he emphasized that the CPC's jurisdiction primarily covered three areas: ensuring the quality of products, addressing faulty services, and combating unfair business practices.

He reassured consumers that if they encountered any issue with a product, they could reach out to the CPC for assistance. Similarly, for problems related to inadequate services or instances of unfair treatment, the council encouraged individuals to report such cases to ensure timely redress. However, he clarified that certain matters fall outside the CPC's purview, including court judgments, domestic services where an individual had hired their own servant, and exemptions for palmist.

Despite resource limitations, Mahmood Bhatti affirmed that the CPC was committed to its mission and had taken significant steps to enhance its services. Four previously dysfunctional councils in Bhakkar, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, and Multan had been revitalized, enabling the CPC to expand its reach and impact. Furthermore, the council had established consumer call centers and developed an automated website to facilitate efficient communication and assistance to consumers.

He stressed the importance of raising awareness about consumer rights and the role of the CPC. He expressed the need for seminars and collaborative efforts with organizations like the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to educate the public about their rights and empower them to demand fair treatment. Responding to his proposal, LCCI President Kashif Anwar expressed agreement and suggested organizing an awareness seminar promptly.

The CPC's recent efforts reflected its dedication to consumer advocacy. With an increased jurisdiction and improved services, the council aimed to provide effective support to consumers, ensuring their protection from substandard products, inadequate services, and unfair business practices. By promoting awareness and cooperation with relevant stakeholders, the CPC endeavored to foster a culture of consumer empowerment and accountability.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry had always been committed to promoting a business-friendly environment that not only supported the growth and development of their members' businesses but also ensured the protection and satisfaction of consumers.

He said that LCCI firmly believed that a strong and sustainable economy could only thrive when there was a sound relationship between businesses and consumers, based on transparency and fairness.

He said that the Consumer Protection Council Punjab played a vital role in safeguarding the rights and interests of consumers across the province. "As representatives of the business community, we recognize the importance of effective consumer protection measures in building confidence and promoting ethical business practices. It is through collaboration and open dialogue with organizations like CPC that we can address challenges and work towards practical solutions that benefit both businesses and consumers," he added.

The LCCI President said, "Today's meeting presents us with an invaluable opportunity to exchange ideas, identify areas of concern, and explore ways to enhance consumer protection mechanisms in Punjab. We understand that consumer expectations are changing rapidly, and it is our responsibility as business leaders to adapt and meet those expectations effectively." He said that no one could explain better than you that education and awareness could play a crucial role in empowering consumers. There was still a lot to do in order to make general public and business community aware of the utility and importance of CPC. The CPC needed to be more active in promoting consumer education programs, disseminating information about consumer rights. By doing so, CPC could bridge the gap between businesses and consumers, thereby promoting a relationship built on trust and mutual respect, he added.

He said that LCCI was ready to collaborate with CPC on various initiatives that could strengthen consumer protection in the region. "Whether it is through joint awareness campaigns, training programs, or policy advocacy, we believe that our collective efforts can make a significant impact on the lives of consumers and the overall business ecosystem," he said.

He said that LCCI was committed to protecting the interests of the business community in Lahore and across Pakistan. "We believe that a strong consumer protection framework is essential for a healthy and vibrant economy. We believe that increasing the number of CPC offices in Lahore will make it easier for consumers to file complaints. Furthermore, there is also a need of providing more training to CPC staff on implementing consumer protection laws and regulations. We believe that these measures would help to make Lahore a more consumer-friendly city," he added.