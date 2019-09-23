CPEC 2nd phase to help reviving industrialization in Pakistan

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered into its second phase where representation from the private sector will accelerate the pace of industrialization in the country, Planning Developing and Reform Secretary Zafar Hasan Monday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered into its second phase where representation from the private sector will accelerate the pace of industrialization in the country, Planning Developing and Reform Secretary Zafar Hasan Monday said.

He said the scope of CPEC has been expanded with a focus on industrial and agriculture cooperation, socioeconomic development, trade and market access.

He was chairing a meeting with the Senior Civil Officers of 111th National Management Course during their visit to the Ministry of Planning Development and Reform.

Zafar Hassan said the government officials should work hard for public welfare stressing the officers to ensure discipline as only through discipline they could achieve successes in institutions.

He said being backbone of the state, bureaucracy had an immense responsibility to deliver and come up to the expectations of the nation.

Welcoming the senior civil officers, The secretary said bureaucrats needed to maintain a healthy balance between public needs, technical compulsions and administrative imperatives.

Giving a detailed briefing about the Planning Commission and its administrative and financial affairs as well as an overview of development projects currently under implementation in different parts of the country, he said efforts to regain macroeconomic stability and steer the growth to high and sustained level, achieving fiscal consolidation achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); all have close linkage with the role of Planning Commission.