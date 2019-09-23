UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC 2nd Phase To Help Reviving Industrialization In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:04 PM

CPEC 2nd phase to help reviving industrialization in Pakistan

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered into its second phase where representation from the private sector will accelerate the pace of industrialization in the country, Planning Developing and Reform Secretary Zafar Hasan Monday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered into its second phase where representation from the private sector will accelerate the pace of industrialization in the country, Planning Developing and Reform Secretary Zafar Hasan Monday said.

He said the scope of CPEC has been expanded with a focus on industrial and agriculture cooperation, socioeconomic development, trade and market access.

He was chairing a meeting with the Senior Civil Officers of 111th National Management Course during their visit to the Ministry of Planning Development and Reform.

Zafar Hassan said the government officials should work hard for public welfare stressing the officers to ensure discipline as only through discipline they could achieve successes in institutions.

He said being backbone of the state, bureaucracy had an immense responsibility to deliver and come up to the expectations of the nation.

Welcoming the senior civil officers, The secretary said bureaucrats needed to maintain a healthy balance between public needs, technical compulsions and administrative imperatives.

Giving a detailed briefing about the Planning Commission and its administrative and financial affairs as well as an overview of development projects currently under implementation in different parts of the country, he said efforts to regain macroeconomic stability and steer the growth to high and sustained level, achieving fiscal consolidation achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); all have close linkage with the role of Planning Commission.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit CPEC Market All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Practice, matches, press conferences and media shu ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai soars to number eight amongst global financi ..

20 minutes ago

Khalid Maqbool to inaugurate health & pharma expo ..

1 minute ago

CTO/SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza Bukhari launches a ..

1 minute ago

KP Govt to setup university in North Waziristan, I ..

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka president orders fresh probe into Easter ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.