CPEC Authority Urges New Investors To Contribute In Industrial Development

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

CPEC Authority urges new investors to contribute in industrial development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The CPEC Authority Sunday called upon the new investors to play their role in development of industrial sector under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa in his tweet also welcomed the initiative to develop exclusive Health and Medical City in CPEC's Faisalabad Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for related manufacturing industry.

"The SEZs are our future for enhancing exports, import substitution, and job creation," he added.

He tweeted in response to the tweet by Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain with respect to the establishment of medical equipment manufacturing zone in Faisalabad.

Fawad said the medical equipment manufacturing zone had been established on 200 acres in Faisalabad Industrial Zone.

"This zone will focus on manufacturing syringes, needles, cannulas, x-ray machines, heart stunts and dialysis machines."Fawad added that local manufacturing of all such equipment would greatly reduce medical device imports worth Rs 1.4 billion.

