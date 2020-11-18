UrduPoint.com
'CPEC-CARs' Business Conference Concludes

A three-day business conference on 'CPEC -Central Asia Countries(CARs)' organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) concluded here on Wednesday

According to a statement issued here,the moot was organized to explore trade and investment opportunities in Gwadar and to strengthen trade ties and linkages with the Central Asian countries.

According to a statement issued here,the moot was organized to explore trade and investment opportunities in Gwadar and to strengthen trade ties and linkages with the Central Asian countries.

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his address, the governor assured full support to the business community and lauded RCCI'e efforts in promoting trade activities in the region and provide platforms to explore new destinations for possible investment and trade ties with Central Asian countries.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was undoubtedly a game changer project and benefits of CPEC were not limited to any city or province, but its dividends were for the whole region.

" With the completion of this project, Balochistan will become a hub of economic and trade activities and thus the dream of becoming a new Pakistan will be realized soon," he said.

Earlier, the RCCI President in his address said that the Rawalpindi Chamber understood that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer for the entire region, especially for Pakistan, and would pave the way for enhancing linkages with Central Asian countries.

During the three-day conference representatives from Gwadar Development Authority and Gwadar Port Authority made presentations on key topics and ongoing development projects.

