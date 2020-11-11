UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Central Asia Business Conference To Be Held In Gwadar From Nov 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

CPEC Central Asia Business Conference to be held in Gwadar from Nov 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to hold a three-day business conference titled "China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Central Asia" in Gwadar from November 16 to 18.

The conference would be attended by Chief Minister, Governor Balochistan, ministers, high government officials, foreign diplomats, and trade and industrial personalities.

According to a RCCI official, the conference was aimed at deliberating progress on CPEC, promoting investment in Gwadar port city, boosting trade and exploring new trade opportunities with the Central Asian states under the umbrella of CPEC.

He said that the CPEC was going to be prove as a game changer for Pakistan as well as the whole region and this would also determine ways and means to enhance cooperation with the Central Asian States.

He also called upon the business community of across the country to play role in making this conference a success.

Meanwhile he informed that the Chamebr was also planning to organize a construction fair titled "Build 2020" in Rawalpindi by next month to promote and develop the construction sector of the country.\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Governor Business CPEC Gwadar Rawalpindi Progress Chamber November 2020 Commerce From Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

26 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

31 minutes ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

41 minutes ago

S. Korea's employment loss hits 6-month high in Oc ..

4 minutes ago

Winter second spell of snowfall to start from Frid ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.