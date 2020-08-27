UrduPoint.com
CPEC Chairman Announces 1100 Jobs

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 03:46 PM

CPEC Chairman announces 1100 jobs

CPEC Chairman Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa says that all these 1100 plus jobs of various categories opened for a recently started #CPEC Project by Shanghai Electric at Thar Block-1.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2020) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa announced 1100 jobs with the authority on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Asim Saleem Bajwa shared an ad of different jobs with a caption, “1100 plus Jobs of various categories opened for a recently started #CPEC Project by Shanghai Electric at Thar Block-1.

Locals to get preference subject to criteria/qualification. Plz apply on sites/addresses as on the flyer attached. #cpecmakingprogres,”.

A few days ago, PPP leader and Senator Sherry Rehman tweeted: “CPEC has the potential to drive Pakistan into the modern, developed age when it has a network of highways and other development projects. There will be 700,000 new jobs and 2.5% annual growth in Pakistan’s economy ,”.

