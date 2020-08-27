CPEC Chairman announces 1100 jobs

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2020) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa announced 1100 jobs with the authority on Thursday.

Locals to get preference subject to criteria/qualification. Plz apply on sites/addresses as on the flyer attached. #cpecmakingprogres,”.

A few days ago, PPP leader and Senator Sherry Rehman tweeted: “CPEC has the potential to drive Pakistan into the modern, developed age when it has a network of highways and other development projects. There will be 700,000 new jobs and 2.5% annual growth in Pakistan’s economy ,”.