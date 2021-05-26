CPEC committee observes lack of implementation of axle load policy

The Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Wednesday observed that lack of implementation of axle load policy was causing huge damage to the road infrastructure and burden on national exchequer in form of road repair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Wednesday observed that lack of implementation of axle load policy was causing huge damage to the road infrastructure and burden on national exchequer in form of road repair.

The committee decided to take up the issue at the highest forum so as to ensure the implementation of axle load policy and law in letter and spirit.

The 36th (in-camera) meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Sher Ali Arbab.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction over dilly-dallying in the process of completion of socio-economic projects under Chinese grant of $1 billion.

The committee recommended to provinces to effectively and timely utilize the $1 billion Chinese grant by undertaking those socio-economic projects which could bring value addition and sustainable impacts for improving the lives of common people. The committee was briefed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Secretary, board of Investment, Secretary, M/o Communications, Member (IR), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Senior Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, regarding waiver of taxes on industries as per model extended to construction sector and updated progress on Axle Load Policy. The Committee highlighting the importance of the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, observed that utmost efforts were exerted to expeditiously complete the first phase of CPEC.

Pakistan has entered into the most promising second phase of CPEC.

The focus of the CPEC's second phase is to effectively operationalize Gwadar and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and set up important industries there.

Given Pakistan's weak economy, we will be doomed, if these goals are not achieved.

Therefore the purpose of waiver of taxes on industries as per model extended to construction sector is to incentivize industries, enhance local and foreign direct investment, generate revenue, create massive employment opportunities for local people and ultimately lead Pakistan towards the path of sustainable economic development.

The committee recommended to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to convene a joint meeting along-with Board of Investment, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Industries and Production and come up with comprehensive proposals so that industrial sector could be incentivized well in time.

Secretary, Ministry of Communications informed that they requested Prime Minister Office to reconstitute the committee for further deliberation and taking decision on the implementation of axle load policy.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Umer Aslam Khan, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ms. Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Zahid Akram Durrani, and Muhammad Aslam Bhootani.