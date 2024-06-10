CPEC Cooperation To Focus On Industry, Agriculture, IT In Next Phase: Ahsan Iqbal
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 06:34 PM
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that in the next phase, the focus of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation, will be on industry, agriculture and information technology
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that in the next phase, the focus of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation, will be on industry, agriculture and information technology.
In an interview with the Global Times in Beijing, Ahsan Iqbal, who accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his five day China visit, emphasized that the focus of cooperation under CPEC, a flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative will be on industry, agriculture and information technology in the second phase.
Ahsan Iqbal cited the recent successful launch of a Pakistani satellite into space using a Chinese rocket as an example, saying, people used to say that the relationship between Pakistan and China was higher than the Himalayas.
"Now we are also cooperating in space technology. Our cooperation has reached space, even higher than the sky," he added.
