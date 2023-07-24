ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A two-day international conference, themed "Decade of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt & Road Initiative (BRI): From Vision To Reality," started here on Monday to mark the 10-year celebrations of CPEC.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has organized the conference in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, a news release said.

The key objective of the conference is to bring together policymakers, scholars, practitioners and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and insights related to the economic, social, environmental and geopolitical impacts of CPEC and BRI.

Chinese Charge d'Affaires Pang Chunxue was the chief guest on the first day of the conference, which was attended among others by Secretary Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Chief Economist of Pakistan Dr Nadeem Javaid, who is also Project Director of CPEC.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and hundreds of policymakers and experts were present on the first day of the conference.

Chief Economist Dr Nadeem Javaid, in the inaugural session, said the objective of the conference revolved around the socioeconomic impact of CPEC and opportunities for industry relocation, the prospect of regional connectivity and technology transfer, enhanced cooperation for security, geopolitical implications to overcome challenges and maximizing synergies in CPEC and BRI initiatives, besides people-to-people connectivity.

While highlighting the overwhelming response for the conference, Dr Nadeem Javaid said the CPEC Secretariat received 435 extended abstracts from more than 85 national and international institutes, including universities, government departments, practitioners, think tanks and entrepreneurs.

Following a rigorous evaluation, as many as 310 abstracts were shortlisted for further scrutiny by the scientific committee, which accepted 110 abstracts for full paper submissions, he added.

It is noted that all the accepted and presented papers will be published in the conference abstract book while selected papers will be published in the special edition of the Pakistan Development Review (PDR) Journal after blind peer review and approval of the scientist committee.

On the first day of the conference, four technical sessions were held, including the socioeconomic impacts of CPEC, prospects of regional connectivity through Gwadar port, opportunities for Industrial Relocation and export, and Green Technologies and Development.

Secretary Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah, in his address, said the conference would provide a platform to address concerns, evaluate risks and explore avenues for mitigating any adverse impacts, if any, ensuring that the benefits were equitably distributed among all stakeholders.

Highlighting the flagship project of China's visionary BRI, the secretary said CPEC had emerged as a corridor of opportunity, traversing vast terrains to connect the warm waters of the Arabian Sea with the rich landscapes of China's western regions.

"Over the past ten years, CPEC has made significant progress, with the completion of several infrastructure projects such as highways, ports, and power plants," he remarked.

"These projects have improved connectivity between Pakistan and China, reduced transportation costs, and increased the efficiency of trade," he said, while reiterating the government's commitment to complete the CPEC projects.

Furthermore, he said, CPEC had sparked immense interest and debate globally, evoking curiosity about its potential to transform economies, improve infrastructure, enhance trade, and open doors to new horizons.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Charge d'Affaires Pang Chunxue, in her address, appreciated the government particularly, the Planning Ministry for the continuous support in the implementation of the CPEC projects.

Reflecting on the decade of CPEC's journey, Pang Chunxue praised the remarkable achievements made through the guidance of the leaders of both China and Pakistan.

She recalled the historic visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015, which accelerated the large-scale construction of CPEC.

She highlighted the importance of industrial cooperation under CPEC, with the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as a fast-track project. "These zones aim to enhance industrial development, benefit local communities, and create numerous job opportunities," she remarked.

Pang Chunxue emphasized that the success of CPEC was attributed to its adherence to the principles of the BRI. The project exemplified openness, inclusivity, and mutual benefits, garnering support from the people of both China and Pakistan.

Highlighting the significance of the BRI on its 10th anniversary, she lauded its positive contributions to economic development and poverty alleviation in numerous countries along the CPEC route.

"The initiative has become a prominent international cooperation platform, generating substantial investments and creating job opportunities.

"Under their joint efforts and leadership, CPEC will be further enhanced to elevate all-around cooperation to new heights," she said while reiterating the full support from China in the implementation of CPEC projects.

HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed announced several significant initiatives aimed at fostering collaboration between Pakistan and China in the field of higher education and research.

"These initiatives include future Chinese scholarships and cooperation with the prestigious Chinese academy of Sciences." Dr Mukhtar emphasized that CPEC had evolved from a visionary concept to a reality of immense importance for both countries.

He expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for its unwavering support, leading to the agreement to establish a joint research center at a renowned university in Pakistan.

"The research center, spanning over 50 acres of land, is set to open new avenues for groundbreaking advancements in various scientific disciplines," he added.

The conference will conclude on Tuesday in which Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal will be the chief guest. Souvenirs will be given to the representatives of Pakistani and Chinese companies who have participated in the execution of CPEC projects.

A special coin, prepared by the Planning Ministry to mark the 10 years celebrations, will also be launched.