CPEC Karot Hydropower Project hoists its fourth rotor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Karot Hydropower Project, the first hydropower project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) achieved a major milestone towards the commercial operation date (COD) as it successfully hoisted its 4th and final rotor at the powerhouse.

The rotor is an important component used for the excitation function, which is essential to power generation. This step is another major milestone toward the COD of first CPEC Hydro Power Project which is expected to be achieved in June 2022.

Each unit can produce 180MW of Power and the total hydropower potential of Karot HPP is 720MW which is expected to achieve commercial operation by June 2022, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Karot Hydropower project, located at a distance of about 76 Km from Islamabad have total Installed capacity of Karot HPP is 720 MW with an annual electricity generation of 3,206 Gwh.

The project is equipped with four state of art Francis turbines and will fulfill the needs of five million consumers throughout Pakistan.

Since the groundbreaking of the project in April, 2016, the Chinese and Pakistani engineers and workers at the project have jointly overcome different challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a series of achievements have been made such as the river closure, reservoir impoundment, completion of transmission line, lifting of the first, second and third rotor, etc.