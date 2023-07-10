CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan ambassador to China says power generation projects executed by Pakistan and China have enhanced Pakistan's trade and investment image.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2023) Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque has said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has changed Pakistan's infrastructure layout and laid a solid foundation for Pakistan's future development.

In an interview with a Chinese newspaper, he said power generation projects executed by Pakistan and China have enhanced Pakistan's trade and investment image.

Terming Gwadar Port as the pearl of the CPEC, he said key projects, including New Gwadar International Airport, will make important progress will accelerate the development of Gwadar Port and the Free Trade Area.

Ambassador Haque said that the second phase of the construction of the CPEC has been launched, which will strongly promote the cooperation between the two countries in industry, science and technology, agriculture and other fields.

On other hand, Minister of State for Health Service, Regulations and Coordination, Mahesh Kumar Malani has said that China and Pakistan are all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners and both countries enjoy exemplary friendship.

He was talking to a China Media Group's urdu service on Monday. The minister lauded China for helping Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and extending all-out support during last year's floods.

About the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, Ramesh Kumar said China aspires for the common development of all mankind under win-win cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative is a part of it.

Highlighting the benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan, Mahesh Kumar said that the flagship project is an ideal project under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Mahesh Kumar said that currently, Chinese language is being taught in schools in Thar.