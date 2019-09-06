CPEC manifestation of Pak-China economic relations: Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Friday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the main focus of government as it was manifestation of the country's close economic relations with its great neighbour China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Friday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the main focus of government as it was manifestation of the country's close economic relations with its great neighbour China.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who called on him, according to a ministry press release.

Dr Hafeez Shaikh told the Chinese envoy that the CPEC projects were bringing a transformation in Pakistan's economy and all its projects were being implemented on top priority.

"We value the Chinese assistance and support in building infrastructure, road networks and energy projects, and we look forward to explore more avenues for further enhancing our bilateral cooperation for regional connectivity and stability," he added.

The adviser said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had recently approved several proposals and measures to fast-track rollout of various projects as part of the Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone, and relevant authorities had been instructed to implement the ECC decisions.

He thanked the Chinese government in providing technical assistance in the implementation of Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) recommendations, and highlighted the steps and measures, particularly increased coordination between various government agencies acting under a multi-agency coordination body headed by the Minister of Economic Affairs, taken by Pakistan to demonstrate seriousness in complying with the FATF regime.

The Chinese envoy conveyed the desire and commitment of his country to extend any support and assistance for further boosting the bilateral relations, particularly further increasing the Chinese investment in Pakistan. He also informed about the keen interest of Chinese government and entrepreneurs for extending cooperation with regard to joint ventures in various fields between the two countries.