CPEC Parliamentary body for removing bottlenecks in industrial sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Parliamentary Special Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Wednesday stressed the need for removing bottlenecks in the country's industrial sector to ensure development of the sector on fast track basis.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the chairmanship of Sher Ali Arbab, MNA.

The Committee was briefed by Secretary, ministry of industries, and production, Secretary, ministry of National food Security & Research, Chairman, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, Additional Secretary, ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding issues, challenges and way forward on industrialization in Pakistan and on all initiatives pertaining to socio-economic development.

Chairman remarked that "we will have to pursue futuristic approach while proposing future projects and implementing existing projects under CPEC framework".

In this regard, the Chair observed that electric traction (E.T) component should be added in ML-1 project as this option would not only be environmental friendly but also ensure cost reduction in future.

Secretary, ministry of Industries and Production gave detailed presentation over the issues faced by industrial sector and the steps taken to improve the industrialization in Pakistan.

Secretary briefed the industries having competitive advantage are being provided special incentives by reducing tariffs on electricity. Resultantly, the textile and leather industries are currently running at their full potential. These industries have generated greater employment opportunities during precarious environment created by Coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, there is an exigency of establishing the strongest coordination among all the concerned dealing with industrial sector so that value addition in our local products could be ensured, the small and medium enterprises could be strengthened in Pakistan and exports could be maximized.

Chairman remarked agriculture has been backbone of Pakistan's economy. Currently, Pakistan has a massive potential in agriculture sector." We have to enhance research and expertise capacity pertaining to agriculture so that agriculture sector could be modernized and agriculture-led exports could be increased," he added.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Umer Aslam Khan, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Zahid Akram Durrani, and Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi.