UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Parliamentary Body For Removing Bottlenecks In Industrial Sector

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:50 AM

CPEC Parliamentary body for removing bottlenecks in industrial sector

The Parliamentary Special Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Wednesday stressed the need for removing bottlenecks in the country's industrial sector to ensure development of the sector on fast track basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Parliamentary Special Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Wednesday stressed the need for removing bottlenecks in the country's industrial sector to ensure development of the sector on fast track basis.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the chairmanship of Sher Ali Arbab, MNA.

The Committee was briefed by Secretary, ministry of industries, and production, Secretary, ministry of National food Security & Research, Chairman, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, Additional Secretary, ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding issues, challenges and way forward on industrialization in Pakistan and on all initiatives pertaining to socio-economic development.

Chairman remarked that "we will have to pursue futuristic approach while proposing future projects and implementing existing projects under CPEC framework".

In this regard, the Chair observed that electric traction (E.T) component should be added in ML-1 project as this option would not only be environmental friendly but also ensure cost reduction in future.

Secretary, ministry of Industries and Production gave detailed presentation over the issues faced by industrial sector and the steps taken to improve the industrialization in Pakistan.

Secretary briefed the industries having competitive advantage are being provided special incentives by reducing tariffs on electricity. Resultantly, the textile and leather industries are currently running at their full potential. These industries have generated greater employment opportunities during precarious environment created by Coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, there is an exigency of establishing the strongest coordination among all the concerned dealing with industrial sector so that value addition in our local products could be ensured, the small and medium enterprises could be strengthened in Pakistan and exports could be maximized.

Chairman remarked agriculture has been backbone of Pakistan's economy. Currently, Pakistan has a massive potential in agriculture sector." We have to enhance research and expertise capacity pertaining to agriculture so that agriculture sector could be modernized and agriculture-led exports could be increased," he added.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Umer Aslam Khan, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Zahid Akram Durrani, and Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exports Agriculture CPEC Textile National University All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

2 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

2 hours ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

3 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

3 hours ago

Economy heading in right direction: Hafeez Shaikh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.