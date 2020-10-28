UrduPoint.com
CPEC Parliamentary Committee For Expediting Provision Of Utilities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:27 PM

The Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) directed the departments concerned to expedite the provision of utilities so that the process of industrialization could take place in time and the goals of attracting foreign direct investment, enhancing export led growth, reducing imports, strengthening local industries and creating jobs could be achieved

The committee which met here under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Ali Arbab was briefed by Additional Secretary of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, board of Investment Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production Secretary, Ministry of Railways Secretary, Power Division Additional Secretary, NEPRA Additional Director General, NTDC Managing Director, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company CEO, Sindh Economic Zone Management Company Chief Technical Officer, CEO of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, MD of SNGPL, and SSGCL MD regarding various issues pertaining to CPEC specially relating to infrastructure of prioritized Special Economic Zones including Right of Ways and provision of other utilities i.

e. Gas, Electricity and Roads.

Moreover, briefing on the business plan of the SEZs and road map to improve investment opportunities in prioritized Special Economic Zones was also presented.

Moreover, the chairman, while assuring Committee's complete support, directed Ministries concerned, Divisions and other quarters to attach priority to CPEC projects so that this project of pivotal national importance could be completed timely and effectively. The timely completion of the project would help the nation to move towards economic stability and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Noor Alam Khan, MNAs Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Zahid Akram Durrani, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi and Senator Ahmed Khan.

