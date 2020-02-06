UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Phase II Envisions Generating Mass Employment: Chairman CPEC Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 02:07 PM

CPEC phase II envisions generating mass employment: Chairman CPEC Authority

Chairman CPEC Authority General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) encompassed multi-sector projects that would generate mass level employment opportunities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman CPEC Authority General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) encompassed multi-sector projects that would generate mass level employment opportunities in the country.

"Time to gear up for Phase-2 which is envisioned to generate mass employment through more projects of mass industrialisation, agriculture and socioeconomic uplift," he said in a tweet.

The CPECA Chairman said that after assuming the charge, he had taken briefings from various stake holders and came to know that the CPEC possessed across the board acceptability.

He said the CPEC first phase had already brought relief in energy and infrastructure sector while the second phase would help expanding industrialization and other sectors related to socio economic uplift.

Asim Bajwa said nine projects had been completed so far producing 5320 MW electricity with investment of US $7.9 billion providing jobs to 5000 Pakistanis.

While eight more projects under construction for production of 4470 MW electricity investing another $ 9.55 billion providing jobs to 15,227 Pakistanis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Agriculture CPEC From Billion Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Two dead as train derails near Milan: Italian medi ..

10 minutes ago

Virgin Australia Suspends All Flights to Hong Kong ..

10 minutes ago

62 vehicle owners fined for using substandard CNG ..

10 minutes ago

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand called on Speak ..

10 minutes ago

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visits Taxation deptt, ..

2 minutes ago

Despite using brute force, India failed to crush K ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.