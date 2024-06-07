CPEC Phase-II Marks New Chapter In Pak-China Friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
The federal minister for information and Broadcasting says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif considers Pak-China friendship as an iron clad friendship.
BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) marks a new chapter in the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, and usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in Pakistan.
Ataullah Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif considers Pak-China friendship as an iron clad friendship.
He expressed these words in a interview on Friday.
He said that phase two of CPEC will open new avenues for investment and collaboration across multiple sectors between the two countries.
The Minister further said that the second phase will further strengthen people-to-people, business-to-business, and government-to-government contacts between the two nations. During a visit to Huawei, it was decided that IT education would be provided to 200,000 young Pakistanis.
Attaullah Tarar also underscored the Prime Minister’s commitment to the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan, deeming it more important than even the security of Pakistani citizens.
He praised China’s valuable role in Pakistan’s development and reiterated the Prime Minister’s commendation of President Xi Jinping’s One Belt One Road initiative. The Prime Minister’s vision includes making Gwadar more functional.
Describing the Pak-China friendship as “sweeter than honey, deeper than the ocean, and higher than the Himalayas,” the Informed Minister pledged to realize the vision of prosperity set forth by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping.
He said that now “Punjab speed” has been transformed into the “Pakistan Speed”.
