UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Phase-II To Help Revamp Basic Infrastructure, Says Asim Bajwa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:35 PM

CPEC Phase-II to help revamp basic infrastructure, says Asim Bajwa

CPEC Chairman Asim Bajwa addresses an agreement signing ceremony between CPEC Authority and Chinese companies in Taxila, says phase-II of the mega project has been started which will provide further investment opportunities to foreign investors in Special Economic Zones.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2020) Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa says the second phase of CPEC will help revamp the basic infrastructure of the country.

Addressing an agreement signing ceremony between CPEC Authority and Chinese companies in Taxila on Thursday, he said the phase-II of the mage project has been started, which will provide further investment opportunities to foreign investors in Special Economic Zones.

The Chairman CPEC Authority said the agreement will boost foreign investment in the mega project leading to prosperity in the region.

He said under phase-II, new Railway tracks will be constructed and existing tracks will be extended, which will further improve performance of Pakistan Railways.

He said all projects under phase-I, are being completed on fast track basis. He said eight energy projects have been completed while 9 projects are under completion. He said two energy projects will also be the part of phase-II.

Asim Saleem Bajwa invited foreign entrepreneurs to invest in Special Economic Zones in Pakistan. He said foreign investment in Special Economic Zones will enhance job opportunities in the country and help increase exports and decrease imports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports China Job CPEC Taxila National University All Agreement

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Permanent Economic Development Committee ..

7 minutes ago

PM directs to expedite efforts for uniform syllabu ..

8 minutes ago

Naval chief expresses confidence over operational ..

19 minutes ago

Justice Isa’s wife records her statement before ..

34 minutes ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University extends campus c ..

9 minutes ago

England women cricketers back in training

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.