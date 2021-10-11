UrduPoint.com

CPEC Projects Benefiting Local Communities In Pakistan: Nong Rong

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:51 PM

CPEC projects benefiting local communities in Pakistan: Nong Rong

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Monday said that the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were benefiting the local communities in Pakistan and providing thousands to jobs to them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Monday said that the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were benefiting the local communities in Pakistan and providing thousands to jobs to them.

He said the power plants at Thar block-II had so far provided over 1838 jobs to the locals and hoped that more jobs would be created when the project would reach at peak construction period.

"Glad to learn that Thar Energy Limited and ThalNova Power Thar Limited (TEL&TNPTL) 2x330MW Power Plant Projects at Thar block-II have provided jobs to 1838 local people and will provide more jobs to locals for the peak period of construction", he said in his tweet.

He said the TEL 330MW Power Plant Project in Thar Block-II was making steady progress by joint efforts of both Chinese and Pakistani staff.

Sound safety SOPs at the construction site are being strictly followed at the site while safety of all staff was also fully ensured.

According to official sources the power plant is currently under construction at Thar Coal Block II and is scheduled to achieve commercial operations in 2022.

The power project is a mine-mouth lignite-fired power Plant at Thar Block II and is one of the first power projects to utilize the local lignite at Thar Coal Block II for power generation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan China Thar CPEC Progress SITE All Jobs

Recent Stories

WASH-induced diseases cause 40 percent of total de ..

WASH-induced diseases cause 40 percent of total deaths in Pakistan: Experts

3 minutes ago
 PM asks US to "pull itself together" or face colla ..

PM asks US to "pull itself together" or face collapse of Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest female drug smuggler; recover over 1 ..

Police arrest female drug smuggler; recover over 14 kg charras

3 minutes ago
 Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) seminar on Wednesday: Tahir ..

Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) seminar on Wednesday: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns arrest of over 1400 Kashmiris in ..

Pakistan condemns arrest of over 1400 Kashmiris in IIOJK as "prime example of In ..

7 minutes ago
 DC reiterates commitment to overpower price hike

DC reiterates commitment to overpower price hike

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.