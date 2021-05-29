CPEC projects bringing economic revolution: GB CM

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said on Saturday that billions of dollars of Chinese investment under CPEC projects were bringing economic revolution in Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said on Saturday that billions of Dollars of Chinese investment under CPEC projects were bringing economic revolution in Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan.

He was talking to the media during his visit to 'Challenge Textile Factory' established with a cost US$150 million by the Chinese group here on Lahore-Multan Road.

Khalid Khurshid mentioned that CPEC hydropower projects being constructed in Gilgit-Baltistan were connected to country's national grid but unfortunately Gilgit-Baltistan was not come under the national grid, and he had talked to Federal Minister Asad Omar about it, who assured him of resolving this issue on priority basis.

The GB chief minister said that Gilgit-Baltistan had not been given its due share from Chinese investments under CPEC by the past governments; however, the PTI government was ensuring provision of proper share to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, which was evident from the fact that the present government had increased GB development funds from mere Rs 2 billion to Rs 10 billion.

Khalid Khurshid said that recent election of Gilgit-Baltistan was the most transparent election in history and our competition with Nawaz-League was only in two Constituencies.

He said that China's Challenge Group had committed with Gilgit-Baltistan government to provide employment immediately to 150 people of Gilgit-Baltistan in this factory and later this number would be increased to 2000 individuals for which they were grateful to this Group.

Earlier, briefing Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid about Chinese investment, Pakistani businessman Qamar Khan Bobby said that currently, 3,000 individuals were working in the Challenge Group's textile industrial unit and this number would soon reach up to 5,000 workers.

He added that Challenge Fashion Export Park was also being set up on Kasur Road which would revolutionize the textile industry of Pakistan.