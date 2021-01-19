UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Projects Heading Toward Progress On Expedited Pace: Chinese Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:36 PM

CPEC projects heading toward progress on expedited pace: Chinese envoy

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Tuesday said that the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were heading in right direction and would continue to progress on expedited pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Tuesday said that the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were heading in right direction and would continue to progress on expedited pace.

Talking to Secretary Planning Development and Special Initiatives Mathar Niaz Rana here, the envoy said that CPEC was the flagship project that manifested the longstanding friendship between the two friendly countries and would bring prosperity and progress for Pakistan.

"CPEC is a product of vision of two brotherly countries that goes beyond traditional business dealings reflecting decade's old strong bonds of bilateral cooperation and shared goals with win-win situation for all," he added.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral relations projects under CPEC and progress of upcoming 10th Joint Coordination Committee on CPEC (JCC) came under discussion.

The secretary Planning said that CPEC, as stated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was a project of great national significant for Pakistan, which would be a harbinger of development and prosperity for Pakistan and the region.

He said that Pakistan in consultation with the Government of China has succeeded in expanding its scope to include other priority areas under its framework including socioeconomic development, poverty alleviation, agricultural and industrial cooperation.

"The second phase will focus, among others, on welfare projects for the betterment of the people of Pakistan and we are thankful to the Government of China for broadening its framework which will contribute to the sustained development of Pakistan", he added.

The secretary reiterated that the the government remained fully committed to realize the potential and opportunities under CPEC framework.

The two sides expressed satisfaction on the meetings of Joint Working Groups (JWGs) held in the recent weeks, for various sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business China CPEC Progress All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PDM will end their protest by 5 pm, says Sheikh Ra ..

8 minutes ago

IT exports remittances surge 38.16 percent

2 minutes ago

Emergency man Mohammad leads virus-hit West Indies ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrests main accused in rape, murder case i ..

2 minutes ago

FBI Receives 200,000 Digital Tips From Public Rela ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 21,734 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.