CPEC Projects' Implementation To Be Further Accelerated: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:40 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that the pace of implementation on projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be further accelerated in days to come

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that the pace of implementation on projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be further accelerated in days to come.

He was talking to Ambassador of Peoples Republic of China, Yao Jing who called on him here.

The Secretary Planning and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Matters relating to CPEC, B2B collaboration between the two countries and social sector development in Pakistan came under discussion.

The minister expressed his satisfaction at the overall delivery of CPEC projects and said that the establishment and operationalization of the Special Economic Zones in all of the provinces was a top priority and the progress in that regard was being closely monitored.

The SEZs, he said would act as a catalyst in increasing the growth of local manufacturing.

The Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jing appreciated the government of Pakistan's efforts to fast track the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

He expressed his desire to put special focus on Rail Transport, Hydel Power Projects, Social Sector Development Projects and B2B collaboration between the two countries.

He further stated that China would also consider to invest in the low-cost housing program.

The Chinese Ambassador said that the meetings of some of the JWGs would be held through video conferencing to ensure preparation for the upcoming JCC meeting without any delay.

The Minister for Planning also said that the provincial and the Federal governments were highly interested in the KCR (Karachi Circular Railway) project and discussed the latest developments regarding the project.

He emphasized the need to increase B2B collaboration in banking, telecom and digital finance, manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

The ambassador assured the minister that the Chinese side was keen to promote such relationships between businesses and manufacturing industries.

