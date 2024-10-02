CPEC projects’ review meeting held ahead of SCO Summit

Ahead of the mid-October Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, a high-level review meeting on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was convened under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal here Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Ahead of the mid-October Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, a high-level review meeting on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was convened under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal here Wednesday.

The meeting brought together Secretaries and Additional Secretaries from all relevant ministries, reflecting a unified and collaborative approach towards enhancing the bilateral relationship with China, according to press release issued by planning ministry.

During the session, an extensive briefing was given on the progress of ongoing CPEC projects. In anticipation of the forthcoming visit of the Chinese Premier, the discussions centered on amplifying cross-sectoral cooperation and preparing a comprehensive action plan aimed at advancing bilateral economic and developmental goals.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the essential role of all ministries in the successful implementation of CPEC, emphasizing that collaboration across government sectors is crucial to unlock the full potential of this flagship initiative.

He stressed the importance of leveraging the upcoming high-level engagement with China to advance business-to-business (B2B) investments, secure concrete deliverables, and showcase Pakistan as an investment destination.

In this context, all ministries were urged to finalize their preparations and proposals to ensure impactful outcomes from the visit.

Minister Iqbal further underscored the urgency of achieving substantive advancements in priority sectors such as infrastructure development, road connectivity, information technology, agriculture, industrial cooperation, education, healthcare, water resources, energy, and artificial intelligence.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening collaboration in these strategic areas, signaling a shared vision for growth and modernization between the two countries.

Reflecting on the historical context, Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that since 2013, Chinese investment and financial assistance have played an instrumental role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy during challenging times.

He highlighted that the government’s recent diplomatic engagements underscore its proactive efforts to attract foreign investment and integrate the national economy into global value chains—efforts that will contribute significantly to sustainable economic growth and development.