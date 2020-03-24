CPEC projects to provide job opportunities, ensure economic prosperity: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects were vital for the development of Pakistan as these would provide huge opportunities in terms of employment, communication and economic prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects were vital for the development of Pakistan as these would provide huge opportunities in terms of employment, communication and economic prosperity.

He also stressed upon fast-pace implementation of these projects which was in the interest of country.

The prime minister chaired a briefing on status review of CPEC energy projects, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The briefing was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to PM for Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Chairman, CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, secretaries of Power, Petroleum & Planning divisions, chairperson FBR, chief secretary Azad Jammu & Kashmir and senior officials.

Punjab chief secretary was also available through video link.

The prime minister emphasized that timely decisions were required so that cost-escalation on these projects are avoided.

He also highlighted that Pakistan enjoyed extreme good-will with China that had been proven time and again during emergent situations.

Chairman, CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa briefed the meeting in detail about progress on CPEC projects.

During the briefing chairman CPEC authority apprised that there were a total of 22 projects in the CPEC's energy portfolio, among which nine had already been commissioned.

A detailed briefing was provided on energy sector projects including Kohala hydropower project, Azad Patan hydropower project, Gwadar power project, power projects in Thar and Karot hydropower project.