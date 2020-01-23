UrduPoint.com
CPEC Projects Yielding Tangible Socio-economic Benefits: Planning Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:06 PM

CPEC projects yielding tangible socio-economic benefits: Planning ministry

Ministry of Planning and Development on Thursday said that the completed projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) phase-I had already brought relief and started yielding dividends and tangible socio-economic benefits

Responding to the statement of US Acting Assistant Secretary of State, Alice Wells on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), spokesperson of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives said CPEC project under the overarching umbrella of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was a well thought out initiative involving mega development projects for the economic and social development of Pakistan.

Responding to the statement of US Acting Assistant Secretary of State, Alice Wells on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), spokesperson of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives said CPEC project under the overarching umbrella of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was a well thought out initiative involving mega development projects for the economic and social development of Pakistan.

In a statement, the spokesperson said CPEC projects would accelerate the pace of development in the country boosting economic growth and ensuring ultimate prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

"Pakistan being a sovereign state exercises the right to chose economic partners from around the globe on mutually beneficial basis."All related projects are being pursued as per laws and regulations of Pakistan and through an institutional mechanism wherein transparency is a priority consideration. Necessary due diligence with all financial implications is being undertaken before finalisation of any projects.

Pakistan's debt sustainability strategy has an endorsement of International financial institutions.

