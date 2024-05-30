CPEC second phase to focus on green growth, livelihood enhancing corridor: Speakers

The speakers at the commemorative event on Thursday underlined that the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would focus on growth, livelihood enhancing, innovation, green, and open corridors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The speakers at the commemorative event on Thursday underlined that the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would focus on growth, livelihood enhancing, innovation, green, and open corridors.

The China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized a commemorative event titled: “73 Years of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relationship: A Partnership of Peace and Development.” The panelists included eminent speakers from academia, research and business community.

The Embassy of People’s Republic of China was represented by the Deputy Head of Mission, Shi Yuanqiang whereas prominent personalities from diplomatic corps, academia, think-tanks and civil society also participated in the event.

Director General ISSI, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood emphasized the importance of China-Pakistan relations, founded on mutual respect, strategic trust, and close cooperation. He stressed that from the very outset, this relationship developed as a special and unique example in interstate relations and has served the best interests of the two countries. Both nations have consistently supported each other on issues of core interest, with Pakistan backing ‘One China’ principle and China's principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He also added that the Pakistan-China relationship has contributed enormously to the advancement of Pakistan’s national development goals and economic transformation. The CPEC has primarily focused on Pakistan's infrastructure, energy sector, Gwadar Port, and industrialization.

Director, China Pakistan Study Centre ISSI, Dr. Talat Shabbir, highlighted the history of Pakistan-China relations, noting Pakistan's steadfast support for the ‘One China’ principle and China's support for Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China, Shi Yuanqiang, in his remarks emphasized on how the Pakistan-China relationship has remained strong for 73 years, encompassing economic and strategic cooperation. China eagerly anticipates the Prime Minister’s visit to China, he informed the audience, emphasizing strengthened cooperation.

According to him, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has spurred development in Pakistan and attracted foreign investment.

He also reiterated that China supports Pakistan's territorial integrity as Pakistan supports the ‘One-China’ principle. Both nations are advancing cooperation in space programs and accelerating development projects, he stated.

Raja Amir Iqbal, entrepreneur and former President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), highlighted China's rise as a global trade and manufacturing power. He urged Pakistan to learn from China's success to boost its own economy.

He emphasized the importance of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA), signed on April 28, 2019. He encouraged small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to pursue joint ventures, calling CPEC a game-changer for Pakistan.

Dr. Hassan Daud Butt highlighted the enduring Pakistan-China friendship, evident in infrastructure projects like the Hakla-Yarik motorway. This relationship, based on mutual respect and shared values since 1951, has fostered peace, stability, and sustainable development. CPEC has advanced science, technology, and social development, with increased people-to-people connections through language learning and cultural exchanges.

Dr. Ghulam Jillani shared his experience working on agricultural research in China. Some key highlights in Pakistan-China agricultural cooperation has been Pakistan’s import of agri-chemicals and the hybrid rice seed from China. Moreover, Pakistan has variety of agricultural products.

Dr. Bilal Zubair in his remarks stated that strong cultural ties and people-to-people contacts have existed between both countries even before 2000 years ago. Regular bilateral cultural exchange between both countries started in 1979, and today over 30,000 Pakistani students study in China. The 18th National Congress in 2012 emphasized sharing Chinese culture and public diplomacy, which Pakistan values greatly.

He also emphasized on fostering other areas of people-to-people cooperation, for example, cooperation in racket sports in which China holds considerable expertise.

In the end, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BOG ISSI, pointed out that the journey of Pakistan-China relations has been a glorious one. Notwithstanding the different culture, language and ideological moorings, the friendship between both countries has matured into a strategic partnership, he added.